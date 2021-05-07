Advertisement

Denali National Park and Preserve opens visitor road up to mile 30

Staff with Denali National Park and Preserve announced Friday that visitors can go as far as the Teklanika Rest Area until May 20, when park buses begin summer operations.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those looking to visit Denali National Park and Preserve can drive as far as mile 30 on Park Road.

Staff with the park announced Friday that visitors can go as far as the Teklanika Rest Area until May 20, when park buses begin summer operations.

“The spring road opening crew has reported sightings of moose, ptarmigans, hawks, and golden eagles,” according to a press release from the park. “Grizzly bears have also been reported, so visitors are reminded to carry bear spray and be bear aware as they explore the Park Road.”

The road will be open to private vehicle traffic weather permitting. The release adds that restroom facilities are available for visitor use at the Teklanika Rest Area, near the parking area on the east side of the Savage River at mile 15 and at the rest area of the Mountain Vista Trailhead east of the Savage River Campground at mile 11.

According to the release, campgrounds and other park facilities west of headquarters will stay closed until the end of the month.

Park information is available on the web at nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

