Native Youth Olympic athletes compete in the Seal Hop and Toe Kick events

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Native Youth Olympics took place virtually this year, and Thursday Alaska’s News Source announced the winners of the Toe Kick and Seal Hop.
|Toe Kick (Women)
|School
|Kick
|1. Jadrey Reynon
|Unalaska
|54″
|2. McCrae Mills
|Houston
|34″
|3. Ourea Busk
|Unalakleet
|30″
|Toe Kick (Men)
|School
|Kick
|1. Tristan Lybeck Robinson
|Unalaska
|78″
|2. Colton Paul
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|64″
|3. Sean Moonin
|Nanwalek
|60″
|4. Alan Borbridge
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|56″
|5. Noah Sage
|Dillingham
|48″
|Seal Hop (Women)
|School
|Distance
|1. McCrae Mills
|Houston
|130′ 8″
|2. Micheala Mills
|Houston
|108′ 3′'
|2. Michelle Atcherian
|Chevak
|108′ 3″
|3. Patricia Washington
|Bering Straits School District
|101′ 7.5′'
|4. Madeline Newman
|King Cove
|94′ .25′'
|5. Regan Hoblet
|Mt. Edgecumbe
|86′ 9′'
|Seal Hop (Men)
|School
|Distance
|1. Teague Green-Johnson
|Nome
|89′ 6′'
|2. Eldred Paradeza
|Unalaska
|80′'
|3. Thomas Tinker
|Dillingham
|70′ 4.5′'
|4. Terrance Okitkum
|GILA
|65′ 3′'
|5. Elliott Evans
|West Valley
|60′
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.