Native Youth Olympic athletes compete in the Seal Hop and Toe Kick events

By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:26 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Native Youth Olympics took place virtually this year, and Thursday Alaska’s News Source announced the winners of the Toe Kick and Seal Hop.

Toe Kick (Women)SchoolKick
1. Jadrey ReynonUnalaska54″
2. McCrae MillsHouston34″
3. Ourea BuskUnalakleet30″
Toe Kick (Men)SchoolKick
1. Tristan Lybeck RobinsonUnalaska78″
2. Colton PaulMt. Edgecumbe64″
3. Sean MooninNanwalek60″
4. Alan BorbridgeMt. Edgecumbe56″
5. Noah SageDillingham48″
Seal Hop (Women)SchoolDistance
1. McCrae MillsHouston130′ 8″
2. Micheala MillsHouston108′ 3′'
2. Michelle AtcherianChevak108′ 3″
3. Patricia WashingtonBering Straits School District101′ 7.5′'
4. Madeline NewmanKing Cove94′ .25′'
5. Regan HobletMt. Edgecumbe86′ 9′'
Seal Hop (Men)SchoolDistance
1. Teague Green-JohnsonNome89′ 6′'
2. Eldred ParadezaUnalaska80′'
3. Thomas TinkerDillingham70′ 4.5′'
4. Terrance OkitkumGILA65′ 3′'
5. Elliott EvansWest Valley60′

