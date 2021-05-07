Advertisement

OneWeb to help US Air Force connect in Arctic region

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:15 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, is partnering with Hughes Network Systems and the U.S. Air Force research lab to help bring high-speed internet to projects in the Arctic region.

“We’re getting a really strong demand signal from the DOD (Department of Defense) for low earth orbit polar connectivity and that is a component of our global constellation, an important component, but one that they see brings a new edge to their missions,” said Dylan Brown, the Head of Government Services for OneWeb.

According to Brown, the advantage that OneWeb provides is an ability to supply high-speed internet to the world’s most remote regions via their large constellation of LEO satellites.

“The US government have really empowered a particular laboratory which is the Air Force research lab, actually out of Dayton Ohio that’s where they’re based, but this activity takes us into the polar regions,” Brown said. “We’re not really at liberty to say where, but yeah it takes us to a domain where the DOD exercise and operate, and frankly there are no commercial satellite solutions of high-speed today so this is a new capability for them.”

OneWeb is also looking to bring that same high-speed connectivity to Alaska’s most rural residents. Brown said the tech company has two remaining rocket launches scheduled before that can happen. Each launch is set to deploy 36 satellites that will link up with the 182 satellites that are already orbiting.

If the two remaining launches are completed as planned, OneWeb could be offering up their services later this calendar year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court.
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD

Latest News

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system
Bear Tooth Theatrepub is among businesses dealing with worker shortage.
Businesses continue to deal with worker shortage
(KTUU File)
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport expects busy summer tourist season
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend