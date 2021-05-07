Advertisement

Spenard Food Truck Carnival offers a hotdog and a COVID-19 shot all in one place

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:56 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is working to get more people vaccinated by offering pop-up clinics in unique places and at more convenient times. On Thursday, that included a mobile clinic at the Spenard Food Truck Carnival in the parking lot of Chilkoot Charlie’s.

Kale Casey, with the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, said final numbers will be out next week, but it appears the clinics held during the city’s Vaccine Week are averaging about 70 people per day. Casey called that an uptick in the number of people recently vaccinated.

“We are seeing the trend that when you make it easier for folks, when they don’t have to take time out of their business schedule to go get their shot and it’s right next to their food cart or right at the event that they like, that’s sometimes what they need to make that choice,” Casey said.

By Thursday morning, more than 50% of eligible Anchorage residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 monitoring website. Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is pushing to get that number to 70%.

The city has several other mobile clinics scheduled throughout the weekend, in addition to permanent sites that can be found on the Anchorage Health Department’s Facebook page.

