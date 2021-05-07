Advertisement

State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State Medical Examiner has identified the human remains that were found on the beach in Nikiski late last month.

The remains have been positively identified as 37-year-old Floyd Hamrick, of Anchorage, according to an online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report. Hamrick had been missing since December 2020, according to the dispatch.

His remains were found by people traveling along the beach near the intersection of South Miller Loop and the Kenai Spur Highway on April 29.

“In that area there is a bluff overlooking the water close to the road and the body was found at the bottom of the bluff,” wrote Public Information Officer Gretchen Weiss-Brooks at the time.

Troopers have not found any obvious signs of foul play, according to the dispatch report, but the investigation continues.

Hamrick’s next of kin have been notified.

