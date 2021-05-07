Turnagain Arm Trail Run kicks off trail racing season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Turnagain Arm Trail Run attracted nearly 200 runners on Thursday as participants tackled 4-mile and 8-mile races. The trail run is a fundraiser for the University of Alaska Anchorage Ski team.

Winners

Women’s 8 Mile: Klaire Rhodes, 48:45

Men’s 8 Mile: Lars Arneson, 42:05

Women’s 4 Mile: Jessica Vetsch, 24:29

Men’s 4 Mile: Logan Cuddy, 24:15

Complete results from both races can be found here.

