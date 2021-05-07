Turnagain Arm Trail Run kicks off trail racing season
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:42 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Turnagain Arm Trail Run attracted nearly 200 runners on Thursday as participants tackled 4-mile and 8-mile races. The trail run is a fundraiser for the University of Alaska Anchorage Ski team.
Winners
Women’s 8 Mile: Klaire Rhodes, 48:45
Men’s 8 Mile: Lars Arneson, 42:05
Women’s 4 Mile: Jessica Vetsch, 24:29
Men’s 4 Mile: Logan Cuddy, 24:15
Complete results from both races can be found here.
