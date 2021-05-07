Advertisement

With the operating budget stalled in the House, the Senate works on its own

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:24 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - With less than two weeks until the end of the regular session, the Alaska Legislature still needs to pass an operating budget, a capital budget and a Permanent Fund dividend.

The House of Representatives typically passes an operating budget first which is then debated and changed by the Senate. The differences between the two versions of the budget are then reconciled so a single bill can pass through the Legislature.

But the budget has stalled in the House.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, made the unusual decision of taking it off the floor on Sunday and sending it back to committee. Dozens of amendments from the Republican minority caucus were left unheard.

Closed-door negotiations have been taking place between legislative leaders to find a way to get the budget back on the floor so it can pass to the Senate.

“The discussion has been the number of amendments we have and whether we would be willing to cut those back,” said House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla.

The House majority coalition, with 15 Democrats, two Republicans and four Independents, has a one-seat majority. Five budget amendments passed over the weekend with support from majority members, raising concerns among some that the final budget bill could contain some unpalatable provisions for progressives.

Tilton said her preference is to hear all the remaining amendments, but she is asking that members of the minority caucus self-monitor so debate doesn’t stretch on indefinitely.

“To ask the members to remove their amendments is kind of a big ask,” she added.

With the operating budget expected on the House floor sometime early next week, the Senate has started work on its own version to move the process along.

Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, oversees the operating budget in the Senate. He said the intention is still to wait for the House to pass a budget, but time is running out for the Legislature if it wants to adjourn before midnight on May 19.

On Wednesday, the Senate Finance Committee looked at the budget with all the federal funding removed to get a clear understanding of the state’s fiscal situation. The revenue picture has improved since oil prices crashed in 2020.

Alexei Painter, head of the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division, showed that Alaska would largely have a balanced budget before paying a PFD.

“As oil prices go up and down we could have a surplus or a deficit, it’s hard to know at this point,” he said.

The Senate’s budget does not contain a dividend yet. It does contain a $2 billion transfer to the constitutionally protected portion of the fund, a figure that could change during debate.

The addition of some of the $1 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is adding to the uncertainty. Stedman says there could be an advantage in the Legislature waiting to decide how to spend a significant portion of that package during a special session.

The same special session, or potentially another one, could also deal with the PFD and its long-term future.

The capital budget, which is typically passed by the Senate and sent to the House, is stuck, too. That budget is used for infrastructure spending and capital projects, but this year it is delayed with the possible addition of federal funding and the unknown impacts of an anticipated federal infrastructure bill.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court.
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD

Latest News

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system
Bear Tooth Theatrepub is among businesses dealing with worker shortage.
Businesses continue to deal with worker shortage
(KTUU File)
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport expects busy summer tourist season
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend