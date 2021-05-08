116 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, two of which were among nonresidents.
The state reported no new deaths related to the virus on Friday. A total of 343 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Alaska continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country.
The state reports new COVID-19 cases daily throughout the week, but not on weekends. The data will next be updated on Monday.
The 114 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported Friday were identified among residents of the following communities:
- Anchorage: 34
- Ketchikan: 17
- Fairbanks: 13
- Wasilla: 13
- Juneau: 5
- North Pole: 4
- Soldotna: 4
- Nome: 3
- Delta Junction: 2
- Palmer: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
- Big Lake: 1
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Chugiak: 1
- Craig: 1
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1
- Homer: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- Petersburg: 1
- Prince of Wales- Hyder Census Area: 1
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
- Tok: 1
- Utqiagvik: 1
- Willow: 1
- Yakutak plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
The state also reported two new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Friday — one in Fairbanks and one in Sitka.
There are currently 46 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There is also one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
According to health officials, 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of eligible Juneau region residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
The state has conducted more than 2.14 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.02%.
