116 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, two of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no new deaths related to the virus on Friday. A total of 343 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Alaska continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country.

The state reports new COVID-19 cases daily throughout the week, but not on weekends. The data will next be updated on Monday.

The 114 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported Friday were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 34

Ketchikan: 17

Fairbanks: 13

Wasilla: 13

Juneau: 5

North Pole: 4

Soldotna: 4

Nome: 3

Delta Junction: 2

Palmer: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Big Lake: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Chugiak: 1

Craig: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Homer: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince of Wales- Hyder Census Area: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Tok: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

Willow: 1

Yakutak plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also reported two new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Friday — one in Fairbanks and one in Sitka.

There are currently 46 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There is also one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to health officials, 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of eligible Juneau region residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The state has conducted more than 2.14 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.02%.

