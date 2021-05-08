Advertisement

116 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Coronavirus.
Coronavirus.(none)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, two of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no new deaths related to the virus on Friday. A total of 343 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Alaska continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country.

The state reports new COVID-19 cases daily throughout the week, but not on weekends. The data will next be updated on Monday.

The 114 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported Friday were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 34
  • Ketchikan: 17
  • Fairbanks: 13
  • Wasilla: 13
  • Juneau: 5
  • North Pole: 4
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Nome: 3
  • Delta Junction: 2
  • Palmer: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Big Lake: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Chugiak: 1
  • Craig: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Petersburg: 1
  • Prince of Wales- Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Tok: 1
  • Utqiagvik: 1
  • Willow: 1
  • Yakutak plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also reported two new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Friday — one in Fairbanks and one in Sitka.

There are currently 46 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There is also one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to health officials, 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of eligible Juneau region residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The state has conducted more than 2.14 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.02%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court.
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD

Latest News

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system
Bear Tooth Theatrepub is among businesses dealing with worker shortage.
Businesses continue to deal with worker shortage
(KTUU File)
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport expects busy summer tourist season
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend