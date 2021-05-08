Advertisement

Alaska House plans to vote on its version of the operating budget again on Monday

Capitol Building in Juneau, Alaska
Capitol Building in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - After a week of deadlock, the Alaska House of Representatives looks set to vote on its version of the operating budget again on Monday, with hopes to send it to the Senate on the same day.

The operating budget has been stalled in the House Rules Committee since Sunday. Negotiations have gone on behind closed doors on dozens of unheard amendments from the Republican minority caucus and which ones will move forward to the floor.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said her understanding is that all the unheard amendments will be considered, unless they’re withdrawn by the legislator who introduced them. The majority of the unheard amendments are from conservative legislator Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla.

Eastman says he intends to move all his amendments forward, including one that he says ties whether the Legislature continues funding itself to safeguarding the state’s electoral system.

The 21-member House majority coalition is razor thin; some members have been concerned the budget could end up with some unpalatable provisions for progressives. Stutes said the majority coalition is a diverse caucus, but there is an agreement that every member will vote on the final budget bill.

“So certainly, we’re not all going to agree on every single amendment,” she added.

The House took over a month to organize, allowing for it to begin policy work. That delayed the budget process. So has an ongoing wait for federal guidance on how to spend $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

With just over 11 days until the constitutional session limit, time is running out for the Legislature to adjourn on time. Stutes said she is still hopeful that can happen.

“That’s what we’re aiming for and I’m an optimist,” she said.

A Permanent Fund dividend amount has not been decided and a capital budget hasn’t passed either.

Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, oversees the capital budget in the Senate. He says it’s possible the capital budget will be heard in the Senate Finance Committee next week.

It would need to pass through the Senate and then the House. The operating budget would typically need to work in reverse.

Some legislators, including Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, have suggested that the Legislature should take more time before deciding how to spend significant portions of the $1 billion in federal COVID-19 funding allocated to Alaska.

That could necessitate a special session later in the year to decide how that money is spent. There are also discussions about holding a special session to resolve the long-term future of the PFD.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
State identifies remains found on beach in Nikiski
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court.
First Alaska-born chief justice selected by members of the Alaska Supreme Court
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD

Latest News

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system
Bear Tooth Theatrepub is among businesses dealing with worker shortage.
Businesses continue to deal with worker shortage
(KTUU File)
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport expects busy summer tourist season
Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy participates in an interview with Alaska's News Source.
He might only be chief for 2 months, but Ken McCoy has short and long-term goals for APD
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend