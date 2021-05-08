Advertisement

Interior drops Trump proposal for Arctic offshore drilling

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Interior Department says it will not pursue a Trump administration proposal that critics feared would have weakened rules for exploratory oil and gas drilling in Arctic waters.

A statement from the department Friday says existing regulations released in 2016 remain in effect and are key to ensuring adequate safety and environmental protections. The legislative director for the Alaska Wilderness League said the rules that have been in place incorporated lessons learned from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The changes proposed under the Trump administration were not finalized. 

