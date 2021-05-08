Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a fresh start to Friday in Anchorage with light rain falling just before sunrise. The clouds have since cleared and we’ll see mostly sunny skies through sunset tonight at 10:21 p.m.

A front is moving into Southcentral spreading showers across the northern Gulf of Alaska. Seward saw a quick transition from blue to grey skies as storms moved in from the south this afternoon.

Clouds rolling into Seward, Alaska Friday afternoon. (FAA)

This storm system will bring scattered rain showers to Seward, Portage Valley, and Prince William Sound Saturday which will continue into Sunday as well. Further north, Anchorage and the Mat-Su will likely only see clouds initially Saturday afternoon, but there is a chance for light showers early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 50s this weekend near Anchorage. Next week we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-50s. The chances for rain will stay low.

Have a great weekend!

