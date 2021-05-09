A few showers, a few clouds, but not much sun for Mother’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother’s Day in the Last Frontier is going to be mostly cloudy with a few showers overall. Southcentral and Southwest will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Rain showers are likely around Prince William Sound and Kodiak will also see some rain. Rain showers as well for much of the Panhandle on Sunday. The warmest place in the state will be the Interior. Fairbanks is expected to warm to 62 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures are still staying below freezing along the northern coast, with highs only in the low 20s and some freezing fog during the morning.

Flood Watches remain in effect for the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers due to ice jams. As of Saturday morning, there were several ice jams on the Yukon upstream of Eagle. High water remains on the river. As the ice jams release, Eagle could see flooding. This flood watch is in place until Monday morning.

On the Kuskokwim River, the Flood Watch includes Upper Kalskag, Lower Kalskag, Tuluksak, Akiak, Kwethluk, and Akiachak. According to the National Weather Service, as of 2:06 p.m. Saturday, “Currently high water and flooding possible due to potential ice jams on Kuskokwim River. Water levels are high from snowmelt. As the breakup front moves down river, expect higher water and flooding of low lying areas.”

