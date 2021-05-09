Advertisement

A few showers, a few clouds, but not much sun for Mother’s Day

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother’s Day in the Last Frontier is going to be mostly cloudy with a few showers overall. Southcentral and Southwest will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Rain showers are likely around Prince William Sound and Kodiak will also see some rain. Rain showers as well for much of the Panhandle on Sunday. The warmest place in the state will be the Interior. Fairbanks is expected to warm to 62 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures are still staying below freezing along the northern coast, with highs only in the low 20s and some freezing fog during the morning.

Flood Watches remain in effect for the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers due to ice jams. As of Saturday morning, there were several ice jams on the Yukon upstream of Eagle. High water remains on the river. As the ice jams release, Eagle could see flooding. This flood watch is in place until Monday morning.

On the Kuskokwim River, the Flood Watch includes Upper Kalskag, Lower Kalskag, Tuluksak, Akiak, Kwethluk, and Akiachak. According to the National Weather Service, as of 2:06 p.m. Saturday, “Currently high water and flooding possible due to potential ice jams on Kuskokwim River. Water levels are high from snowmelt. As the breakup front moves down river, expect higher water and flooding of low lying areas.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
Anchorage sign
Where is Anchorage? Defining its location in relation to earthquakes

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
Alaska's Weather Source
Rain likely for isolated areas of Southcentral this weekend
Friday, May 7 Morning Weather
As rain exits, sunshine will make a return to Southcentral
Friday, May 7 Morning Weather
Friday, May 7 Morning Weather