Good Samaritans save person from a fully-engulfed car after vehicle-rollover

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 9:11 a.m. on Sunday, Alaska State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover involving “possible entrapment” of the driver near Golden Hills and the Palmer-Wasilla Highway, according to AST.

Troopers arrived to find the sole occupant of the vehicle had been pulled out of the car by good Samaritans on the scene.

Troopers say the car was fully engulfed when they arrived. According to AST, Troopers then attempted to used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out, when that didn’t work they waited for the Fire Department to arrive. Shortly after the Troopers arrived the Mat-Su Central and Palmer Fire Departments were on the scene and put out the blaze.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Mat-Su Regional Hospital, no word on that person’s condition at this time.

The incident is being investigated by AST.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.