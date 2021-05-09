Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 3:12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Unga Street in reference to a person being hit by a vehicle.

According to an APD NIXLE, investigators reported that an SUV was traveling westbound on East 5th Avenue near Unga Street when the vehicle struck a man on a skateboard. When officers arrived the male pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Only minutes later, at around 3:16 a.m., police pulled over a Ford Expedition on the Glenn Highway near Boniface. The driver, 27-year old Stephen Matthews submitted field sobriety tests and was taken into police custody. According to the Nixle report, the Major Collision Investigation Unit determined Matthews to be the driver in the fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

Matthews is being held at the Anchorage Jail on multiple charges including leaving the scene of an injury accident, failing to render aid, driving while under the influence, and criminally negligent homicide.

This case is under investigation, the victim’s name will be released pending next-of-kin is notified.

