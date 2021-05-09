Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel

Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday at a Hyatt hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency hotel around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 attending an event inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired by more than one person.

Police say a man was found dead inside the hotel while seven other people were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Police at the scene had said earlier that it appeared none of the seven victims had life-threatening injuries, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system
After 35 years in business Arts Services North is shutting its doors
Event company calls it quits, ends with a huge garage sale
Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
The palm tree at the Paradise Inn is shown before the hotel was acquired by the federal...
More than a ‘kitschy vestige of times past’: The Spenard palm tree comes home
Anchorage sign
Where is Anchorage? Defining its location in relation to earthquakes

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters...
House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job
GOP poised to remove Cheney from leadership post
Many people turn out to check out the cool aircrafts at the Aviation Gathering.
Great Alaska Aviation Gathering returns with large crowds, new home
Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field