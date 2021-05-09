Advertisement

South wrestling wins Cook Inlet Conference championship

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The South Wolverines won the Cook Inlet Conference wrestling championship on Saturday with 237 total points followed by East Anchorage with 199 and Eagle River with 137.

South pinned their way to the top with individual victories by all of the wrestlers listed below.

Mark Marum at 112 pounds

Adam Conception 119 pounds

Aaron Conception 130 pounds

Samuel Chaput 135 pounds

Niko Mayo 152 pounds

Britten Hamilton 215 pounds

Jackson Moore 285 pounds

