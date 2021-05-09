South wrestling wins Cook Inlet Conference championship
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The South Wolverines won the Cook Inlet Conference wrestling championship on Saturday with 237 total points followed by East Anchorage with 199 and Eagle River with 137.
South pinned their way to the top with individual victories by all of the wrestlers listed below.
Mark Marum at 112 pounds
Adam Conception 119 pounds
Aaron Conception 130 pounds
Samuel Chaput 135 pounds
Niko Mayo 152 pounds
Britten Hamilton 215 pounds
Jackson Moore 285 pounds
