APD: Lanes back open following injury crash near Lake Otis Parkway and Debarr Road intersection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is asking people to avoid the Lake Otis Parkway and Debarr Road due to an injury crash.

According to an Anchorage police community alert, the southbound lanes of Lake Otis Parkway were closed at Debarr Road. Officers called tow trucks to clear the vehicles involved.

Around 1:50 p.m., police sent out another community alert saying lanes were back open.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

