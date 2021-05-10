APD to host community meeting for body camera policy input

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The public has a chance to weigh in on the future policy that will govern the use of body-worn cameras at the Anchorage Police Department.

The department announced Monday that it is seeking input from the community through a public meeting being held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at the Bettye Davis East High School auditorium.

Anchorage voters recently approved a proposition that allows the city to go out to bond to pay for body cameras for officers, along with other technology upgrades. Acting Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy said in a previous statement to the public that he planned to schedule a listening session in order to include the community in this decision.

“I made a commitment and promise to the community that I would always listen,” McCoy is quoted as saying in Monday’s release. “This community-wide listening session is the first step in honoring that promise of inclusion and transparency.”

According to the release, the department is also exploring the possibility of offering a way to participate in the meeting virtually. More information on the listening session will be forthcoming, according to APD.

