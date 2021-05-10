Advertisement

Clouds, showers and the arrival of a new storm

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Alaska will continue to see clouds for Monday. An area of low pressure is in Southwest Alaska. That front will swing through the Gulf of Alaska and send some showers to the Southcentral coastal areas by Monday. Showers likely in the Panhandle starting Monday night.

The next storm will move into the Bering Sea starting Wednesday morning. The front will hit the Southwest starting Thursday evening.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Yukon River near Circle until Monday evening for multiple ice jams in the area.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
Good Samaritans save person from a fully-engulfed car after vehicle-rollover
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Many people turn out to check out the cool aircrafts at the Aviation Gathering.
Great Alaska Aviation Gathering returns with large crowds, new home
Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility says 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of wipes enter the sewer...
Anchorage utility company says flushable wipes and other items are clogging up the system

Latest News

Utqiagvik Sunrise
Utqiagvik Sunrise
Sunday Evening Forecast Tracy
Alaska's Weather Source
A few showers, a few clouds, but not much sun for Mother’s Day
Saturday Evening Forecast