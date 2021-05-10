Clouds, showers and the arrival of a new storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Alaska will continue to see clouds for Monday. An area of low pressure is in Southwest Alaska. That front will swing through the Gulf of Alaska and send some showers to the Southcentral coastal areas by Monday. Showers likely in the Panhandle starting Monday night.

The next storm will move into the Bering Sea starting Wednesday morning. The front will hit the Southwest starting Thursday evening.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Yukon River near Circle until Monday evening for multiple ice jams in the area.

