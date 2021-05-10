Cloudy with a chance for showers and seasonal temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier in Southcentral, with May setting the stage for being a fairly seasonal month. Temperatures have consistently warmed into the low to mid 50s and that trend will continue through the rest of this week. It’s a huge difference from the warm and sunny end to April, as we seemed to have backtracked in the weather department.

Clouds have already moved back into Southcentral, with coastal showers being reported. Most of the activity will stay to our south. A low in the Gulf of Alaska will continue to keep the chance for showers through the day into Tuesday. While much of Southcentral along and north of the Anchorage Bowl will stay dry, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out into the evening hours.

We hold onto a chance for showers through the middle of the week, with little in the way of significant warming into the weekend.

As for Southeast, the active wet and somewhat seasonal pattern continues. Temepratures will remain in the lower 50s through much of this week, with some brief dry spells expected.

Breakup is still well underway, with a flood watch issued for the Yukon River near Circle. This is due to multiple ice jams upstream of circle. Take caution when near rivers, even some that are open, as ice and flooding is still likely.

