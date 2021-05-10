Advertisement

Miss Alaska USA and Miss Alaska Teen USA crowned over the weekend

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday, two new beauty pageant queens were crowned. Ellie Smith won the title of Miss Alaska Teen USA and Madison Edwards won the title of Miss Alaska USA.

Twelve ladies competed for the titles, four in the teen division and eight for Miss Alaska USA. For the first time in the pageant’s history, it was done virtually. In the end, Smith and Edwards took home the crowns.

Congrats to the new Miss Alaska USA 2021, Madison Edwards and the new Miss Alaska Teen USA 2021, Ellie Smith!

“I’m ecstatic, I honestly have never felt this overwhelmed from winning before honestly,” said Smith. “I’m just so grateful and I know that I can really take this title to the next level.”

“I’m over the moon with all of the turnouts tonight, it was so great,” added Edwards. “I made so many sisters and I’m really excited for this journey.”

The two will now go on to compete at the state level and eventually the national competition.

