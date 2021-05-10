Advertisement

Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer

A helicopter crash landed in Palmer Sunday afternoon.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people walked away unscathed from a Sunday afternoon helicopter crash in Palmer, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

A Sunday night trooper dispatch said the pilot made a successful emergency landing in an empty field near the Outer Springer Loop and Kaye Marie Lane intersection.

Upon the initial investigation, troopers said the helicopter lost power midair during a sightseeing tour from the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer.

The passengers were transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

