The wait is over: 24 hours of daylight arrives in Utqiagvik

By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In just a little over three months, Utqiagvik has gone from polar night to 24 hours of daylight. In the early morning hours on Monday, the sun officially peaked over the horizon after only setting nearly an hour earlier. The official time of sunrise was 2:52 AKDT.

This officially marks the start of the longest days that Utqiagvik will see from now until the sun sets again on August 2. The journey into the land of the midnight sun continues to inch further south, with all locations along and north of the Arctic Circle seeing 24 hours of daylight by June.

Areas farther south continue to gain a significant amount of daylight, as the journey towards the Summer Solstice continues. At its peak, Anchorage gained nearly 40 minutes of daylight a week. Since then it is still gaining well over 35 minutes of daylight a week, but it’s slowed down as the official start of summer arrives.

Across the state, people will see the longest day of the year on Sunday, June 20.

Here’s a list of Alaska cities and villages and their peak day length.

City/VillageCurrent Day LengthLongest Day
Utqiagvik24 hours24 Hours
Fort Yukon18 hours 51 minutes24 Hours
Fairbanks18 hours 09 minutes21 hours 49 minutes
Kotzebue19 hours24 hours
Nome18 hours 02 minutes21 hours 28 minutes
Bethel16 hours 59 minutes19 hours 11 minutes
Adak15 hours 26 minutes16 hours 42 minutes
Anchorage17 hours 04 minutes19 hours 21 minutes
Seward16 hours 49 minutes18 hours 54 minutes
Kodiak16 hours 21 minutes18 hours 06 minutes
Juneau16 hours 27 minutes18 hours 16 minutes
Ketchikan15 hours 56 minutes17 hours 27 minutes

