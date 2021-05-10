The wait is over: 24 hours of daylight arrives in Utqiagvik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In just a little over three months, Utqiagvik has gone from polar night to 24 hours of daylight. In the early morning hours on Monday, the sun officially peaked over the horizon after only setting nearly an hour earlier. The official time of sunrise was 2:52 AKDT.

This officially marks the start of the longest days that Utqiagvik will see from now until the sun sets again on August 2. The journey into the land of the midnight sun continues to inch further south, with all locations along and north of the Arctic Circle seeing 24 hours of daylight by June.

Areas farther south continue to gain a significant amount of daylight, as the journey towards the Summer Solstice continues. At its peak, Anchorage gained nearly 40 minutes of daylight a week. Since then it is still gaining well over 35 minutes of daylight a week, but it’s slowed down as the official start of summer arrives.

Across the state, people will see the longest day of the year on Sunday, June 20.

Here’s a list of Alaska cities and villages and their peak day length.

City/Village Current Day Length Longest Day Utqiagvik 24 hours 24 Hours Fort Yukon 18 hours 51 minutes 24 Hours Fairbanks 18 hours 09 minutes 21 hours 49 minutes Kotzebue 19 hours 24 hours Nome 18 hours 02 minutes 21 hours 28 minutes Bethel 16 hours 59 minutes 19 hours 11 minutes Adak 15 hours 26 minutes 16 hours 42 minutes Anchorage 17 hours 04 minutes 19 hours 21 minutes Seward 16 hours 49 minutes 18 hours 54 minutes Kodiak 16 hours 21 minutes 18 hours 06 minutes Juneau 16 hours 27 minutes 18 hours 16 minutes Ketchikan 15 hours 56 minutes 17 hours 27 minutes

