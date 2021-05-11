Advertisement

232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported over the weekend

(CDC)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, seven of which were among nonresidents. The cases announced represent cases from Saturday through Monday.

The state reported no new deaths related to the virus. A total of 343 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The 225 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 72
  • Wasilla: 39
  • Fairbanks: 30
  • Ketchikan: 16
  • Palmer: 14
  • North Pole: 13
  • Juneau: 10
  • Eagle River: 6
  • Chugiak: 3
  • Sitka: 3
  • Soldotna: 3
  • Girdwood: 2
  • Houston: 2
  • Kenai: 2
  • Kodiak: 2
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Healy: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Wrangell: 1

The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Monday — two in Anchorage, two in Prudhoe Bay and three in unknown parts of the state.

There are currently 42 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There is also one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to health officials, 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of eligible Juneau region residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.

The state has conducted more than 2.16 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.76%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
A sightseeing tour survived a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Palmer, Alaska.
Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer
Good Samaritans save person from a fully-engulfed car after vehicle-rollover
Many people turn out to check out the cool aircrafts at the Aviation Gathering.
Great Alaska Aviation Gathering returns with large crowds, new home
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

(Photo courtesy Fairbanks North Star Borough School District)
Fairbanks teacher suspended after making ‘racially insensitive’ comments during class
Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
Nationwide car shortage being felt locally
(AST)
Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash
American Red Cross logo
Red Cross to honor Alaska heroes
Mat-Su Businesses Partner to Attract Tourists to Alaska
Mat-Su Businesses Partner to Attract Tourists to Alaska