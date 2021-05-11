232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported over the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, seven of which were among nonresidents. The cases announced represent cases from Saturday through Monday.
The state reported no new deaths related to the virus. A total of 343 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The 225 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported were identified among residents of the following communities:
- Anchorage: 72
- Wasilla: 39
- Fairbanks: 30
- Ketchikan: 16
- Palmer: 14
- North Pole: 13
- Juneau: 10
- Eagle River: 6
- Chugiak: 3
- Sitka: 3
- Soldotna: 3
- Girdwood: 2
- Houston: 2
- Kenai: 2
- Kodiak: 2
- Aleutians East Borough: 1
- Healy: 1
- Homer: 1
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
- Nome: 1
- Seward: 1
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
- Wrangell: 1
The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Monday — two in Anchorage, two in Prudhoe Bay and three in unknown parts of the state.
There are currently 42 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There is also one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
According to health officials, 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of eligible Juneau region residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.
The state has conducted more than 2.16 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.76%.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.