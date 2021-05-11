232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, seven of which were among nonresidents. The cases announced represent cases from Saturday through Monday.

The state reported no new deaths related to the virus. A total of 343 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The 225 new Alaska resident cases of COVID-19 reported were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 72

Wasilla: 39

Fairbanks: 30

Ketchikan: 16

Palmer: 14

North Pole: 13

Juneau: 10

Eagle River: 6

Chugiak: 3

Sitka: 3

Soldotna: 3

Girdwood: 2

Houston: 2

Kenai: 2

Kodiak: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Healy: 1

Homer: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Nome: 1

Seward: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Wrangell: 1

The state also reported seven new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Monday — two in Anchorage, two in Prudhoe Bay and three in unknown parts of the state.

There are currently 42 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. There is also one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to health officials, 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48% are fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, nearly 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of eligible Juneau region residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.

The state has conducted more than 2.16 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.76%.

