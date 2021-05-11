A good Samaritan is on the search for his stolen truck in Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man is crossing his fingers he’ll get his stolen truck back, in part because his neighbors are depending on him.

Bob Pence is a retired Alaska Department of Fish and Game employee who, for several years, has made a habit of helping out his neighbors by making sure their driveways are plowed in the winter. Ditto for the Palmer Golf Course Clubhouse, where he helps keeps the parking lot free of snow and never charges for his services.

“It’s kind of a community service that he does,” said neighbor Alys Bowman, who added Pence started plowing her driveway for free about four years ago. “He’s retired, and he has taken his time and his equipment to take care of the neighbors,” she said.

Last week, the truck Pence uses to plow was stolen from his driveway. It was Tuesday, a little after 5 a.m. and Pence said he woke up to a noise that sounded like it was coming from right outside his window. When he got outside, no one was there and his truck was gone.

At first, Pence questioned where he had parked his truck. But within a moment, he realized it was not where it should be. After his dismay, he started to feel angry.

“I’ve owned the truck for 18 years and kept good care of it, and it really pisses me off that someone would come into my driveway and just drive away with it,” he said.

Pence’s truck is a dark blue 2002 GMC Sierra extended cab with a matching camper shell. His license plate is EWZ474. He’s spent the last six days driving to intersections in the Valley where he parks for hours, hoping the truck will drive by.

The problem, he said, is that he sees a lot of trucks that look just like his. And he isn’t sure if his vehicle is still in one piece.

Still, he said, he’d take it back no matter what shape it’s in. He asked anyone who has seen it to call Alaska State Troopers in Palmer.

