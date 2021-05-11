Advertisement

Alaska Raceway in top 6 in Advance My Track Challenge

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Raceway Park in Butte has placed in the top six raceways in the Advance My Track Challenge.

In the contest put on by Advanced Auto Parts, 22 different NASCAR-sanctioned tracks were pitted against each other. The track that receives the most votes wins $50,000 to make improvements to their facilities.

The second-place track wins $15,000 and the third-place track wins $10,000, according to a press release from Advance Auto Parts.

The Alaska Raceway went up against tracks from all around the country and in Canada, and after the initial round of voting finished in the top six. Every day the challenge was going on, each individual person could vote up to three times. The finals to vote for the top track out of the six finalists took place Sunday and Monday.

“I didn’t expect to get into the top six. Getting there is just a big accomplishment” said Michelle Lackey Maynor, general manager of the Alaska Raceway. “We have a lot of really dedicated fans not just in Alaska, but all over the globe that are helping us out with this, so what I am really looking for is that Alaska can come together and we can make this happen and show the world how awesome we are.”

While the checkered flag has dropped on the challenge, the winner hasn’t been announced yet. If the Alaska Raceway wins, they plan on putting in a new concrete walkway for their customers with disabilities. Lackey Maynor said she knows that they would come out no matter what the conditions, so she wants to make it easier on them. They also plan on building a playground on the oval track side to help out with what has become a family event.

“It is what we do,” said Rick Nissen, a racer at the track. “I mean our whole family has been that way for years. My son does it, my daughter is into it, my wife is into it — it is just our way of life. It is what we do.”

Win or lose, Maynor says that it has been great to see just how much support the raceway has from the Alaska racing community.

To see what is coming up in an action packed summer of racing at the Alaska Raceway, check out their website at raceak.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
A sightseeing tour survived a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Palmer, Alaska.
Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer
Good Samaritans save person from a fully-engulfed car after vehicle-rollover
Many people turn out to check out the cool aircrafts at the Aviation Gathering.
Great Alaska Aviation Gathering returns with large crowds, new home
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

Dimond wins CIC TOURNAMENT
Dimond hockey wins Cook Inlet Conference title in double overtime over South
CIC WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
South wrestling wins Cook Inlet Conference championship
mix six champions
Nikolaevsk Wins Mixed Six Volleyball State Championship
Runners at the start line of the Turnagain Arm Trail Run.
Turnagain Arm Trail Run kicks off trail racing season