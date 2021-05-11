Alaska Raceway in top 6 in Advance My Track Challenge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Raceway Park in Butte has placed in the top six raceways in the Advance My Track Challenge.

In the contest put on by Advanced Auto Parts, 22 different NASCAR-sanctioned tracks were pitted against each other. The track that receives the most votes wins $50,000 to make improvements to their facilities.

The second-place track wins $15,000 and the third-place track wins $10,000, according to a press release from Advance Auto Parts.

The Alaska Raceway went up against tracks from all around the country and in Canada, and after the initial round of voting finished in the top six. Every day the challenge was going on, each individual person could vote up to three times. The finals to vote for the top track out of the six finalists took place Sunday and Monday.

“I didn’t expect to get into the top six. Getting there is just a big accomplishment” said Michelle Lackey Maynor, general manager of the Alaska Raceway. “We have a lot of really dedicated fans not just in Alaska, but all over the globe that are helping us out with this, so what I am really looking for is that Alaska can come together and we can make this happen and show the world how awesome we are.”

While the checkered flag has dropped on the challenge, the winner hasn’t been announced yet. If the Alaska Raceway wins, they plan on putting in a new concrete walkway for their customers with disabilities. Lackey Maynor said she knows that they would come out no matter what the conditions, so she wants to make it easier on them. They also plan on building a playground on the oval track side to help out with what has become a family event.

“It is what we do,” said Rick Nissen, a racer at the track. “I mean our whole family has been that way for years. My son does it, my daughter is into it, my wife is into it — it is just our way of life. It is what we do.”

Win or lose, Maynor says that it has been great to see just how much support the raceway has from the Alaska racing community.

To see what is coming up in an action packed summer of racing at the Alaska Raceway, check out their website at raceak.com.

