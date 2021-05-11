Advertisement

Missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia found; Amber Alert canceled

Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Two 6-week-old boys from Georgia have been found safe and the Amber Alert for them has been canceled, police said Tuesday.

Savannah police said on Twitter that Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers were being taken home. A suspect is in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation earlier issued the alert for the children. It was reported they were abducted and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street.

A suspect, identified as only Kathleen, was described as a Black female in her 30s with black hair in a weave style with brown eyes weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-351-3400 or call 911.

