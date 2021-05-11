AST: Shot fired inside home, Kongiganak man barricades himself from authorities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a 34-year-old Kongiganak man Sunday for allegedly firing a gun inside a family residence and then barricading himself away from authorities.

A trooper dispatch said the people inside the residence managed to evacuate safely. A group of troopers later entered the home to find Isaiah Fancyboy passed out on a couch.

Troopers received notice of the shot fire by tribal police officers in Kongiganak at 2:13 p.m. Sunday. The officers reported that Fancyboy allegedly fired a gun into the ceiling attic entry of a family member’s residence.

Fancyboy refused to turn himself into the officers and barricaded himself inside the home. The dispatch said alcohol was a factor in Fancyboy’s alleged actions.

When troopers arrived, they were unable to speak to Fancyboy. The dispatch said it was believed that he was armed with multiple firearms.

Fancyboy was later apprehended by troopers for multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree assault.

