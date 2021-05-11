Cloudy and cool, but not necessarily wet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm is spreading clouds and showers from Bristol Bay to Ketchican Monday evening making for a wet start to the week for many Alaskans in the southern part of the state.

The coastal areas of Southcentral, especially in Prince William Sound, will see rain Tuesday along with breezy winds at times. Further north and west in Anchorage, we’ll only see chances for light rain through Tuesday night. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s. Southeast will also see scattered showers from this storm Tuesday.

The storm will be gone by Wednesday afternoon and the end of the week brings not only drier weather but more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

A second storm will move through the area Saturday bringing chances for light rain to much of Southcentral late Saturday into Sunday.

When it comes to daylight, Anchorage is up to 17 hours and 4 minutes as of Monday. The sun will set Monday night at 10:29, rising at 5:21 Tuesday morning. Utqiaġvik saw the last sunset and sunrise today and will continue with 24 hours of daylight until early August.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

