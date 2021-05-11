Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sightseeing tour survived a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Palmer, Alaska.
Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer
(AST)
Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash
(Photo courtesy Fairbanks North Star Borough School District)
Fairbanks teacher suspended after making ‘racially insensitive’ comments during class
Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
Miss Alaska USA 2021, Madison Edwards & Miss Alaska Teen USA 2021, Ellie Smith.
Miss Alaska USA and Miss Alaska Teen USA crowned over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
A stolen dog is returned to its owner after a news team spots it on the street.
Dognapped dog rescued by reporter in Massachusetts