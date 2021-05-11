COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less

(CNN) – If you find yourself going out more and leaving your mask behind, you’re not alone.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time during the pandemic, 54% of those surveyed said they had done so.

Even more said they visited friends and family, with 59% reporting those activities.

New @axios Ipsos #MRX explores Americans’ reemergence: majority have dined in #restaurant or visited friends, fewer wearing masks, small improvements to mental/emotional #health, majority support showing proof of vaccine for travel and leisure. https://t.co/KVi3gP1Eem pic.twitter.com/DC0F9ii5Vr — Ipsos US (@ipsosus) May 11, 2021

At the same time, fewer people were taking precautions.

Social distancing wasn’t being practiced as much, down 8 points from last month to 56%.

Mask wearing was down, too, from 63% to 58%.

Vaccinated people were more likely to wear masks. The poll also says they’re going out at roughly the same rate as their unvaccinated peers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.