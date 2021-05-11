Here is where you can cast your ballot for the Mayoral runoff election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The final day for voters to cast ballots in the Anchorage mayoral runoff election is Tuesday. Voters can either send their ballots through mail or hand them in physically.

According to the Municipality of Anchorage Elections, there have been at least 63,400 ballot envelopes received as of Saturday. Officials add that election workers have scanned over 48,000 ballot cards.

If you would like to vote by mail in the runoff election, you will have to send your ballot out by Tuesday. Officials say if voters choose this option, they are encouraged to send the ballot back with a first-class stamp and ask a postal work to “hand cancel” or postmark the envelope to ensure your vote is counted. Voters are also encouraged to drop off their ballots at a secure drop box location which will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you’d rather vote in person, you can do so at one of the three Anchorage Vote Centers or any of the following locations:

City Hall (632 West 6th Avenue, Room #155) 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. All Municipal ballots will be available at this location.

Loussac Library (3600 Denali Street, First Floor, Assembly Chambers) 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. All Municipal ballots will be available at this location.

Eagle River Town Center (12001 Business Boulevard, Community Room #170) 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at this location.



Voters must have proper identification to vote in person at an Anchorage Vote Center.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683).

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.