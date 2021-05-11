Nationwide car shortage being felt locally

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Driving past the Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on 5th Avenue, one might not notice anything different.

However, the dealership has fewer cars than it normally does.

All across the nation, car dealers are facing a new and used car shortage. The impact is also being felt right here in Anchorage.

It’s all because of a shortage of semiconductor chips. Without them, modern cars simply can’t function and factories haven’t been able to keep up with the demand.

“You have to have those parts not just for the amenities because they’re very comfortable, but the engines themselves,” said Chuck Tolskey, spokesperson for the Anchorage dealership.

However, there’s some good news for those who aren’t picky.

“The nice part about it is the factory incentives have remained very high and very nice,” Tolskey said.

If someone is looking to buy a new vehicle, the wait might be longer to get the exact make and model they want.

“We want to fulfill their needs — it’ll just take a little bit longer to do so,” Tolskey said.

Amid the nationwide shortage, business goes on as usual at the dealership.

They’re left with no choice but to play the waiting game and remain patient like every other dealership, hoping things return back to normal soon.

