Rain chances and clouds remain for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weakening low is drifting into the Prince William Sound today keeping the chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast. Many locations already saw rain overnight into this morning and have since dried out. While coastal regions will see the greatest precipitation today, as the storm moves to the northwest we’ll tap into more moisture.

Inland regions of Southcentral will see more dry time than wet weather, but the chance for scattered drizzle does stay with us through the day. Although, the better fetch of moisture arrives into the evening hours. It’s here where winds could become slightly breezy, where gusts in the Anchorage Bowl could be up to 25 mph. This will likely hold temperatures in the upper 40s through a good part of the night.

As for rain, up to an inch can be expected for Cordova, with Whittier likely seeing up to three-quarters of an inch. Lighter amounts will fall elsewhere, with Anchorage seeing less than a tenth of an inch in areas that do see drizzle. As the rain lets up overnight into Wednesday we’ll begin to see clouds slowly break away. This will set the stage for the return to more sunshine and warming temperatures.

By the weekend, another round of showers looks to return to the region.

Elsewhere, Southeast will continue to see active weather. This will mean more rain, with brief dry breaks every other day. Not much fluctuation in temperatures will be expected as highs stay in the low to mid 50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

