Advertisement

Red Cross to honor Alaska heroes

By Makayla Clark
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Red Cross of Alaska will be honoring Alaskans dubbed “Real Heroes” in an awards ceremony Tuesday.

Ten people from eight Alaska towns will be honored for their heroic acts.

The heroes are awarded for “extraordinary things that your average everyday citizen might not be called upon to do, but they do it anyway,” said Taylar Sausen, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Alaska. “They put themselves in harm’s way.”

One of this year’s recipients is from Kotzebue.

“He rescued a woman from a burning hotel room,” Sausen said. “There was a shed blocking the door of her hotel room and he and another person ended up pushing that shed over in order to rescue the person. "

Two other recipients are girls from Big Lake Elementary School.

“They helped save an older gentleman’s life,” Sausen said. “They saw that he was in distress, and they went and got an adult’s help and stayed by that man’s side to make sure that he got the ... medical treatment that he needed.”

The Red Cross also hopes to raise $20,000 during the awards. The money goes toward things like emergency shelters, helping families who had a house burn down and CPR classes, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has been holding the Real Heroes Awards for more than 20 years.

The Real Heroes Awards will be streaming live from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
A sightseeing tour survived a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Palmer, Alaska.
Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer
Good Samaritans save person from a fully-engulfed car after vehicle-rollover
Many people turn out to check out the cool aircrafts at the Aviation Gathering.
Great Alaska Aviation Gathering returns with large crowds, new home
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

(Photo courtesy Fairbanks North Star Borough School District)
Fairbanks teacher suspended after making ‘racially insensitive’ comments during class
Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
Nationwide car shortage being felt locally
(AST)
Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash
Mat-Su Businesses Partner to Attract Tourists to Alaska
Mat-Su Businesses Partner to Attract Tourists to Alaska