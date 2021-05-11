Red Cross to honor Alaska heroes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Red Cross of Alaska will be honoring Alaskans dubbed “Real Heroes” in an awards ceremony Tuesday.

Ten people from eight Alaska towns will be honored for their heroic acts.

The heroes are awarded for “extraordinary things that your average everyday citizen might not be called upon to do, but they do it anyway,” said Taylar Sausen, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Alaska. “They put themselves in harm’s way.”

One of this year’s recipients is from Kotzebue.

“He rescued a woman from a burning hotel room,” Sausen said. “There was a shed blocking the door of her hotel room and he and another person ended up pushing that shed over in order to rescue the person. "

Two other recipients are girls from Big Lake Elementary School.

“They helped save an older gentleman’s life,” Sausen said. “They saw that he was in distress, and they went and got an adult’s help and stayed by that man’s side to make sure that he got the ... medical treatment that he needed.”

The Red Cross also hopes to raise $20,000 during the awards. The money goes toward things like emergency shelters, helping families who had a house burn down and CPR classes, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has been holding the Real Heroes Awards for more than 20 years.

The Real Heroes Awards will be streaming live from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

