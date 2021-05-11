The countdown is on: Who will be the next mayor of Anchorage?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election approaches, Anchorage will soon have a new mayor and the candidates are both spending the last few hours encouraging registered voters to get out and vote.

The Municipality of Anchorage is holding a runoff election that ends Tuesday evening. Voters have had the option to submit ballots by mail, drop ballots in secure drop boxes, or vote in-person at one of three voting centers. Tuesday by 8 p.m. is the last opportunity to do so.

“Anchorage is a special place to live with special people, and we feel really great about the campaign we put forward, and we’re going to win tomorrow,” said candidate Forrest Dunbar on Monday. “Looking forward to this summer, it’s going to be a much better year ahead.”

“I want to fix the problems, again, that’s why I am here,” said candidate Dave Bronson on Monday. “I never ever wanted to be a politician, but I tell ya, it’s time to give back to my city. I served in the military for 24 years, it’s time to serve my city I think for three or six years. I’m going to do that, I’m going to do the best job I can. I’m, again, hire the best people and we’re going to fix the problems. And then like I say get back to good ‘ole boring politics.”

Bronson and Dunbar both advanced to the runoff after the initial municipal election on April 6.

To win the mayoral race, a candidate would need at least 45% of the votes. The two that came close to that number were Bronson with 33% of the vote and Dunbar with 31%.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson was first appointed to the position in October of 2020 and choose not to run in the election.

By Saturday, election officials had received at least 63,400 ballot envelopes, according to a press release from Anchorage Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones.

The winner of the election will take the mayor’s seat on July 1.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.