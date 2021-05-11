Advertisement

Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 64-year-old Wasilla man died Sunday after he hit a tree around 12:30 p.m. in Wasilla.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash near Grizzly Bear Drive and Polar Bear Drive, they wrote in an online dispatch report. Troopers say they believe the man, Richard Pope, had a medical event that caused him to lose control of his SUV and slam into a tree.

Pope was taken to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center then flown to an Anchorage hospital, where he died from his injuries. His family has been notified.

AST says the investigation into the crash continues.

