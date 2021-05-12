62 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two additional deaths related to the virus.

The two new deaths involved a Fairbanks man in his 50s and a Palmer man in his 70s, according to DHSS. With 345 Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19, Alaska still has one of the lowest death rates in the country when it comes to the virus.

The 58 new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 12

Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 8

Ketchikan: 5

Kenai: 4

Anchor Point: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Fairbanks: 2

Hooper Bay: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Eagle River: 1

Juneau: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Nome: 1

North Pole: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Unalaska: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also reported four additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — one in Anchorage, one in Prudhoe Bay in the oil industry, a seafood worker in an unknown location of the state and one in Homer.

There are currently 40 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to state data. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,500 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus.

According to DHSS, nearly 52% of all eligible Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 46% have been fully vaccinated. In the Anchorage region, 49% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.

All people living or working in Alaska who are 16 or older have had access to vaccines for months. On Monday, U.S. regulators expanded authorization for the use of the Pfizer vaccine to those as young as 12.

The state has conducted more than 2.17 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 1.76%.

