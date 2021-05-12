Advertisement

Are Tyson roosters to blame for chicken shortage?

Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their...
Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.(Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chicken is in short supply and Tyson is partly blaming its roosters.

The company says it tried out a new kind and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.

So, Tyson is going back to the original kind of male birds it used to use.

But It’s not just the love lives of its birds that are causing the shortage.

Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas.

The company has also had trouble retaining workers since poultry plants have been in COVID-19 hotspots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Anchorage mayoral runoff election comes to an end
Ivalu Blanchett,18, wears a beaded shawl her mother made for her to honor their Inuit heritage...
Blocking students from wearing cultural regalia at graduation was wrong, principal says
Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska.
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location
(AST)
Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash
Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field

Latest News

A young amputee forms a special bond with a golden retriever puppy who is missing his right paw.
Boy with prosthetic leg gets puppy without a paw
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
Gov. Mike DeWine delivers statewide address on vaccine rollout, pandemic-related health orders
Governor’s ‘golden ticket:’ Everything we know about Ohio’s $1 million vaccination sweepstakes