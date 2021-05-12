Athletes across Anchorage Sign National letters of Intent

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High School athletes have put pen to paper committing to different colleges across the country.

East Anchorage’s Kristopher Anurak is going to Presentation College to play football.

Grace Christian’s Jaren Miller is going to Central Wyoming to play basketball.

Service high school is sending a whole cavalcade of cougars to the next level.

Jackson Eschenlohr is going Valley City State University to play football.

Damian Johnson is going to Dickenson State University to play football.

LeTravyon Sanchez-Dickerson is going to Doane University to play football.

Erin Willbanks is going to Chapman University to play women’s soccer.

Vasil Mladenov is going to Pacific Lutheran University to play men’s soccer.

Hatcher Manning is going to Western Washington University to play men’s soccer.

Hutton Stiles is going to the College of Idaho to play baseball.

Joel Power is going to Montana State University for Nordic Skiing.

Alexander Mauer is going to the University of Colorado for Nordic skiing.

Tatum Witter is going to Dartmouth College for Nordic skiing.

Kateyln Wilson is going to Yakima Valley Community College to play softball.

Jenna Lambert is going to Rainy River Community College to play softball.

Nowelle Spencer is going to Middlebury College for XC running.

