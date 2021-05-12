Former Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell tapped as next UAA chancellor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage announced Wednesday that former Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell has been selected to serve as the next chancellor of the university.

“Sean brings passion for our mission, a deep commitment to Alaska and a desire for all Alaskans to have access to higher education,” said Pat Pitney, president of the University of Alaska, in a press release. “My decision was driven by these qualities and by the support he received from the search committee and the UAA community, especially from our students.”

Parnell succeeds UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz and will assume his new position on June 12, 2021.

“I am honored to be appointed as chancellor of such a dynamic university and I am committed to UAA, the UA System and to Alaskans,” Parnell said in the release. “I look forward to working with the exemplary faculty -- the backbone of any university -- and to supporting our students by clearing more paths of opportunity for them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.