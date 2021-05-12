Lingering showers with sunshine making a return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re catching a break across Southcentral, as quieter weather is moving back into the region. While a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out as we head through the day, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures to make a return. With the lingering moisture from yesterday and the heat of the afternoon, some isolated thunderstorms are possible in the valley.

The best shot for any lingering showers will be coastal regions, where overcast skies and temperatures will stay in the 40s. It’ll be warmer inland where temperatures will once more top out in the mid to upper 50s under a mixture of sun and clouds. Enjoy the break in the activity, as sunshine and warmth will stay with us through the end of the week. Our warmest day looks to be Friday, where it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for us to climb near 60 degrees.

We take a brief reprieve from the sunshine this weekend, as our next storm system moves in. This will bring a slight chance for some showers and highs back in the lower 50s.

Southeast continues to see active weather, as multiple waves of rain is set to move into the region. This will keep temperatures struggling to break the 50 degree mark, with rain likely each day into the weekend.

For now, a fairly typical May pattern with temperatures in the 50s and wet weather will likely carry us through the next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

