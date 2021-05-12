Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most Anchorage residents have at least likely heard about the Moose’s Tooth restaurant in Midtown if they haven’t already been there.

The restaurant is a family-owned business, known for its wide selection of iconic pizzas and Broken Tooth Brewing beers. They’ve been open in Anchorage for 25 years. The family behind Moose’s Tooth also owns the Bear Tooth Grill and Bear Tooth Theatrepub in Spenard.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a harsh impact on the restaurant industry, they’ve been able to survive thanks to their loyal customers and their to-go business.

In fact, they’re planning to open a second Moose’s Tooth location on the south end of Anchorage.

“We’ve looked in South Anchorage for years and years and everything came together right now,” said Rod Hancock, owner of the restaurant.

Mona Eben, a long-time customer of the restaurant says the potential purchase of the second location is welcoming news.

“I’m excited about it because it’s actually closer to where my daughter lives and where my grandchildren live, so we’ll be able to, you know — it’s just a little closer,” Eben said.

Hancock said his plan is to purchase and transform the current building of La Mex restaurant at 8330 King St.

“It just has a real good vibe — it’s a good space,” he said. “It in a way reminds me of the Moose’s Tooth here in ’96, a building that we walked into and said ‘hey, this could be a Moose’s Tooth,’” he said.

The menu at the new location will feature a lot of familiar items, but some new ones will be available as well.

“We will heavily lean on our pizzas and our beers as a core part of the concept, but we’re very excited to expand on appetizers, salads, different food items too,” Hancock said.

For the warm summer months, plenty of outdoor seating will be available.

“There’s a ton of outdoor seating options which is really exciting for us since we don’t have a lot of that here,” Hancock said.

The name of the second location is currently up for debate.

“We don’t want it to be exactly cookie cutter but we also want people to know that it’s the Moose’s Tooth product,” Hancock said.

The purchase hasn’t been finalized yet, but he said it’s most likely moving forward.

“We’ve done our due diligence and I’d be very surprised at this point if we didn’t close on this property,” he said.

If the purchase is finalized, the restaurant is expected to open sometime in 2022.

