Advertisement

Rain showers coming to an end, more sunshine on the way

Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Tuesday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -It was a mixed bag of sun, clouds, breezy winds, showers, and even some thunderstorms across Southcentral Tuesday afternoon and evening. Lightning was reported in the southern Susitna Valley and heavier rain showers moved over Kenai and Soldotna this evening. Meanwhile, the interior saw its warmest day so far of 2021 with a high of 68° in Fairbanks!

The storm that’s been bringing showers to Southcentral is just about wrapped up, with only isolated showers Wednesday morning in the Mat-Su and on the Kenai Peninsula and lingering showers most of the day across Prince William Sound.

A second storm will move through the area Saturday bringing chances for light rain to much of Southcentral late Saturday into Sunday, but dry and warmer weather is likely Thursday and Friday and again early next week.

Have a great start to your Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sightseeing tour survived a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Palmer, Alaska.
Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer
Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
(AST)
Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash
(Photo courtesy Fairbanks North Star Borough School District)
Fairbanks teacher suspended after making ‘racially insensitive’ comments during class
Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
Nationwide car shortage being felt locally