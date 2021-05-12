Rain showers coming to an end, more sunshine on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -It was a mixed bag of sun, clouds, breezy winds, showers, and even some thunderstorms across Southcentral Tuesday afternoon and evening. Lightning was reported in the southern Susitna Valley and heavier rain showers moved over Kenai and Soldotna this evening. Meanwhile, the interior saw its warmest day so far of 2021 with a high of 68° in Fairbanks!

The storm that’s been bringing showers to Southcentral is just about wrapped up, with only isolated showers Wednesday morning in the Mat-Su and on the Kenai Peninsula and lingering showers most of the day across Prince William Sound.

A second storm will move through the area Saturday bringing chances for light rain to much of Southcentral late Saturday into Sunday, but dry and warmer weather is likely Thursday and Friday and again early next week.

Have a great start to your Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

