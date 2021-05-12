Advertisement

Seeing smoke near JBER? It’s likely prescribed burns

By Makayla Clark
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Smoke near Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson has people concerned about wildfires, but the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch said the fires are intentional.

JBER is burning military ranges to prevent wildfires later in the season.

On Tuesday, crews worked to mop up after setting fire to an area near Arctic Valley the day before.

Crews mop up prescribed burn on JBER
Crews mop up prescribed burn on JBER(KTUU)

Jonathan Glover with the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch said these are a common sight in the spring.

The planned fires have been set over the past week and a half. Glover said about 1,000 acres have burned, and there’s still about 500 ready to go, depending on weather through next week.

He said there were a few unplanned fires started on ranges this season during training.

Preventing wildfires on JBER is important to keep troops doing their jobs.

“The whole focus of this program is mission readiness and being able to help JBER maintain their ability to train and 2019 wasn’t that long ago — it is fresh in everyone’s mind and it was a pretty epic fire season,” Glover said.

While Glover said local fire departments do know about these prescribed burns, he added that if people see concerning smoke to say something and report the location.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sightseeing tour survived a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Palmer, Alaska.
Sightseeing tour survive helicopter crash in Palmer
Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Merrill Field
(AST)
Wasilla man dead after Sunday crash
(Photo courtesy Fairbanks North Star Borough School District)
Fairbanks teacher suspended after making ‘racially insensitive’ comments during class
Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
Nationwide car shortage being felt locally

Latest News

Tuesday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Tuesday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Anchorage mayoral runoff election comes to an end
Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Fishing license sales are on the rise
Sen. Mia Costello, R-Anchorage, speaks in support of Abe Williams who was rejected from sitting...
Alaska Legislature confirms most Dunleavy appointees, rejects pick for Board of Fisheries
Ivalu Blanchett,18, wears a beaded shawl her mother made for her to honor their Inuit heritage...
Blocking students from wearing cultural regalia at graduation was wrong, principal says