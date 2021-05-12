Advertisement

Watch: Governor speaks on future of Alaska Permanent Fund

(KTVF)
By Jay Luzardo and Elizabeth Roman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference at the Capitol in Juneau on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed revisions to his Permanent Fund constitutional amendment: SJR 6.

If passed by the state Legislature, Alaskans will decide on the amendment in November 2022 for the general election ballot.

Watch the press conference:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks on the future of the Alaska Permanent Fund

Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is joined by Alaska legislators and Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney to talk about the future of the Alaska Permanent Fund.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A press release from the governor’s office said the proposed revisions will help accomplish fiscal policy goals, including splitting Permanent Fund earnings between PFDs and core state services evenly.

There are also plans to deposit the $1 billion power cost equalization endowment in the fund’s corpus and transfer $3 billion from the Permanent Fund Earning Reserve Account to the Constitutional Budget Reserve.

The governor’s proposed revisions also aim to prevent ad hoc spending from the Permanent Fund, according to the release, and “guarantees a PFD for every eligible Alaskan now and for future generations.”

The amended legislation will be introduced in Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

