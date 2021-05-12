Watch: Governor speaks on future of Alaska Permanent Fund

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference at the Capitol in Juneau on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed revisions to his Permanent Fund constitutional amendment: SJR 6.

If passed by the state Legislature, Alaskans will decide on the amendment in November 2022 for the general election ballot.

Watch the press conference:

A press release from the governor’s office said the proposed revisions will help accomplish fiscal policy goals, including splitting Permanent Fund earnings between PFDs and core state services evenly.

There are also plans to deposit the $1 billion power cost equalization endowment in the fund’s corpus and transfer $3 billion from the Permanent Fund Earning Reserve Account to the Constitutional Budget Reserve.

The governor’s proposed revisions also aim to prevent ad hoc spending from the Permanent Fund, according to the release, and “guarantees a PFD for every eligible Alaskan now and for future generations.”

The amended legislation will be introduced in Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

