11 Alaska-based skiers nominated to 2021-22 U.S. Cross Country Ski Team

USA's Gus Schumacher competes during the WSC Men's Interval 15km Free Cross Country event at...
USA's Gus Schumacher competes during the WSC Men's Interval 15km Free Cross Country event at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(MATTHIAS SCHRADER | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With preparation underway for the 2021-22 ski season, the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team has announced its roster nominations for next winter, and 11 out of the 21 skiers chosen have Alaska ties.

The skiers who accept the nomination do not automatically make the United States Olympic Cross Country team, but they do receive program support helping them compete at a world-class level.

A notable skier left out of the 2021-22 nominations includes Alaska Pacific University skier David Norris. Hundreds of ski fans have signed a petition online asking for Norris to be named to the national team. The petition outlines why Norris should have been nominated, and argues his recent results at the World Cup make him worthy of a nomination. U.S. Ski and Snowboard will make the official team announcement in the fall.

The Alaska-based skiers that were nominated to the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team are noted below, and a complete look at the 2021-21 roster can be found here.

A Team

- Rosie Brennan, Alaska Pacific University Ski Nordic Center

- Hailey Swirbul, Alaska Pacific University Ski Nordic Center

- Gus Schumacher, Alaska Winter Stars

- JC Schoonmaker, University of Alaska Anchorage

B Team

- Scott Patterson, Alaska Pacific University Ski Nordic Center

- Logan Hanneman, Alaska Pacific University Ski Nordic Center

Development Team

- Hannah Halvorsen, Alaska Pacific University

- Kendall Kramer, University of Alaska Fairbanks

- Luke Jager, Alaska Pacific University

- Zanden McMullin, Alaska Pacific University

- Hunter Wonders, Alaska Pacific University

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

