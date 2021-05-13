2 Alaska-born students selected into Presidential Scholars Class of 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaska-born high school seniors were inducted into the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for their academic accomplishments.

The U.S. Department of Education issued a press release Thursday morning stating that Alex Prayner, a student at Mat-Su Career and Technical School, and Parker Emma Rabinowitz, who is from Girdwood, are two of the 161 high school seniors selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

The commission selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts. Also, evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals play a role in the decision.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.

A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is also available on its website.

