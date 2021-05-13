Advertisement

2 Alaska-born students selected into Presidential Scholars Class of 2021

Two Alaska-born high school seniors were inducted into the 57th class of U.S. Presidential...
Two Alaska-born high school seniors were inducted into the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaska-born high school seniors were inducted into the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for their academic accomplishments.

The U.S. Department of Education issued a press release Thursday morning stating that Alex Prayner, a student at Mat-Su Career and Technical School, and Parker Emma Rabinowitz, who is from Girdwood, are two of the 161 high school seniors selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

The commission selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts. Also, evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals play a role in the decision.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.

A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is also available on its website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson takes slim lead over Dunbar
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
Ivalu Blanchett,18, wears a beaded shawl her mother made for her to honor their Inuit heritage...
Blocking students from wearing cultural regalia at graduation was wrong, principal says
Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska.
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location
Ketchikan increases COVID-19 risk level to ‘very high’

Latest News

The cafeteria area at the Woodland Park Boys and Girls Club location in Anchorage..
Boys and Girls Club summer meal program rolls out next week
Coast Guard looks to expand Seattle base
Will parents vaccinate their middle school students, now that the CDC has approved Pfizer for...
Will Anchorage parents vaccinate now that the CDC has approved Pfizer for younger children?
Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Wednesday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey