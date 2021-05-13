84 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of which was among a nonresident.

The state also reported two additional Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19. The two most recent deaths involved a Fairbanks man in his 70s and a Fairbanks man who was 80 or older. With a total of 347 Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19, the state continues to have one of the lower death rates in the country when it comes to the virus.

Also on Wednesday, DHSS announced that, following an endorsement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to anyone age 12 and older effective immediately. The move follows Monday’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer for children age 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Several school districts and Alaska cities have already scheduled clinics for youth to get the vaccine, including schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the City of Homer’s Unified Command and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Organization.

The 83 new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were identified among residents of the following communities.

Anchorage: 17

Fairbanks: 14

Ketchikan: 11

Palmer: 9

Juneau: 5

North Pole: 5

Wasilla: 5

Kenai: 4

Eagle River: 2

Kodiak: 2

Utqiaġvik: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Chugiak: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Homer: 1

Seward: 1

Soldotna: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also reported one new nonresident case of COVID-19 in Fairbanks.

There are currently 40 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to state data. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,520 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus.

As of Wednesday, more than 52% of Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, according to DHSS, and more than 46% are fully vaccinated. According to the department’s weekly case update, nearly 75% of people 16 and older in the Municipality of Skagway are fully vaccinated. In Anchorage, nearly 49% of people age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS, and 32% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated in the Mat-Su Borough.

The state has conducted more than 2.17 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, according to state data, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.69%.

