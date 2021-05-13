Boys and Girls Club summer meal program rolls out next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soon students will be out of school, and a lot fewer parents will be at home because of the pandemic like last summer. So the Boys and Girls Club of Southcentral Alaska is expecting to serve a lot more meals to families who need it compared to last year.

The Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Service Program begins on May 21 and ends on Aug. 16. Breakfast, lunch and dinner meals will be available for children in childcare programs, and for families to pick up at one of the facilities to bring home.

Three facilities will have meals available. The Boys and Girls Club Woodland Park location will have lunch served from noon to 12:30 p.m. and a snack from 4-4:30 p.m. The Mountain View location will have breakfast from 10-11:30 a.m. and dinner from 4-5:30 p.m., and the Muldoon location will have breakfast from 10-11:30 a.m. and dinner from 4-5:30 p.m..

Boys and Girls Club Nutrition Supervisor Liz Sulit said overall, the organization is expecting the summer meal program to be much busier than last year. She said staff are expecting to do 100 meals a day at Woodland Park, and around 200 meals a day for Mountain View and Muldoon each.

Last summer, she said they gave out about 9,000 breakfasts, 4,000 lunches, and 8,000 dinners for the entire summer of 2020.

Breakfasts include a grain — like a bagel or waffles — fruit, and milk. Lunch and dinner include milk, a grain, fruit, vegetable and a protein according to Sulit.

Each location will have signage to direct families to meal pick-up locations on site. Sulit said families are not required sign up in advance to get meals they need.

“You just provide us with the name of your kid and the age, and we’re good,” Sulit said.

